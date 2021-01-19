Not all adverse events related to the vaccine | India News
Side effects, adverse events, adverse reactions, or adverse drug reactions are often changed interchangeably, but they do not mean the same thing. TOI take a look.
SIDE EFFECTS
The side effects of a drug / vaccine are mostly predictable. In general, the doctor or pharmacist advises the patient to be aware of the effects that could occur during therapy.
COMMON SIDE EFFECTS
Common side effects include
- Redness, tenderness, pain at the injection site.
- The feeling of being sick / unwell
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Chills or feeling feverish
- Nausea
- Muscle pain / body pain / joint pain
- Other flu-like symptoms, including a runny nose
These are noticed in 1 in 10 people.
UNUSUAL SIDE EFFECTS
- Feeling dizzy
- Decreased appetite
- Abdominal pain
- Excessive sweating (a healthcare worker in Wagholi developed this rare symptom on the first day of vaccination)
- Itchy skin or rash
ADVERSE EVENTS (AE)
Any adverse medical event that is not necessarily causally related to the vaccine is considered a case of AD. They may or may not be related to the vaccine.
ADVERSE REACTION TO DRUGS (ADR)
When the Adverse Event is found to be related to the vaccine, it is called an Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR). Simply put, ADRs are a subset of vaccine-related AEs. When a child receives the pentavalent vaccine and has a fever the next day, it is a vaccine-related AE. Therefore, it is an ADR.
SERIOUS AE AND SERIOUS ADR
AEs (including ADRs) are further classified into severe and non-severe AEs. Serious adverse drug reactions (serious ADRs) are those AEs that have been shown to be related to the vaccine.