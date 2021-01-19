Not all adverse events related to the vaccine | India News

India Top Headlines

SIDE EFFECTS

COMMON SIDE EFFECTS

Redness, tenderness, pain at the injection site.

The feeling of being sick / unwell

Fatigue

Headache

Chills or feeling feverish

Nausea

Muscle pain / body pain / joint pain

Other flu-like symptoms, including a runny nose

NEW DELHI: On January 16, India launched the world’s largest vaccination campaign against Covid-19, targeting frontline and healthcare workers in the first phase. According to the Ministry of Health, during the first two days of the campaign, a total of 447 adverse events have been reported after vaccination throughout the country.Side effects, adverse events, adverse reactions, or adverse drug reactions are often changed interchangeably, but they do not mean the same thing. TOI take a look.The side effects of a drug / vaccine are mostly predictable. In general, the doctor or pharmacist advises the patient to be aware of the effects that could occur during therapy.Common side effects include

These are noticed in 1 in 10 people.

UNUSUAL SIDE EFFECTS

Feeling dizzy

Decreased appetite

Abdominal pain

Excessive sweating (a healthcare worker in Wagholi developed this rare symptom on the first day of vaccination)

Itchy skin or rash

ADVERSE EVENTS (AE)

Any adverse medical event that is not necessarily causally related to the vaccine is considered a case of AD. They may or may not be related to the vaccine.

ADVERSE REACTION TO DRUGS (ADR)

When the Adverse Event is found to be related to the vaccine, it is called an Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR). Simply put, ADRs are a subset of vaccine-related AEs. When a child receives the pentavalent vaccine and has a fever the next day, it is a vaccine-related AE. Therefore, it is an ADR.

SERIOUS AE AND SERIOUS ADR

AEs (including ADRs) are further classified into severe and non-severe AEs. Serious adverse drug reactions (serious ADRs) are those AEs that have been shown to be related to the vaccine.