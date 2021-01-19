India Top Headlines

Japan signs an agreement to recruit Indian talent in 14 fields | India News

NEW DELHI: India and Japan signed an agreement on Monday that will allow trained Indian professionals to live and work in Japan. An MoC (Memorandum of Cooperation) was signed by the Foreign Secretary, Harsh Shringla, and the Japanese Ambassador to India, Suzuki Satoshi.

The MoC covers 14 specific skill categories under which skilled Indian workers who meet the Japanese language requirements and tests would be eligible to work in Japan on a contractual basis. According to a MEA statement, “The 14 fields include nursing care, building cleaning, materials processing, industrial machinery manufacturing, electrical and electronic information, construction, shipbuilding and ship-related industry, automobile maintenance, aviation, lodging. , agriculture, fisheries, food and the food service and beverage manufacturing industry. ” These workers would work in Japan under the condition of a specific skilled worker.

The agreement is significant because Japan has been very reluctant to admit foreign workers. But an aging population and the accompanying challenges are driving change. The fact that Indians are admitted is also a testament to the close ties between two nations, some of which have continued from the Shinzo Abe era to the new prime minister Yoshihide Suga.

The MEA statement said that a Joint Working Group, made up of officials from both countries, will be formed in the near future to work on operational details. The agreement marks the culmination of bilateral language and skills development programs in recent years. In 2016, India and Japan signed the “Manufacturing Skills Transfer Promotion Program” agreement to train 30,000 people for 10 years in Japanese-style manufacturing skills and practices through the establishment of the Japan-India Institutes for Japanese Manufacturing and Endowment Courses at Universities across India. . Currently, 13 JIM and 5 JEC are operational. In 2017, both countries signed the “Internship Technical Training Program” agreement to enable Indians to take advantage of internships in Japan in various sectors.

Times of India