Before the elections, EPS and Amit Shah talk about the alliance with Tamil Nadu | India News
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami began his election talks with the BJP in New Delhi on Monday. He held a one-on-one meeting with the Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Monday before his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
The EPS-Shah meeting at the latter’s residence lasted about 45 minutes. “Initially, it focused on official business like seeking assistance under the NDRF for cyclone relief,” said a source. The two discussed voting strategies, the nitty-gritty of forming alliances and sharing seats, as well as the impact of VK Sasikala’s release from prison later this month in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. BJP demands 60 seats in districts like Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Chennai, Salem, Ariyalur and Karur.
The EPS-Shah meeting at the latter’s residence lasted about 45 minutes. “Initially, it focused on official business like seeking assistance under the NDRF for cyclone relief,” said a source. The two discussed voting strategies, the nitty-gritty of forming alliances and sharing seats, as well as the impact of VK Sasikala’s release from prison later this month in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. BJP demands 60 seats in districts like Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Chennai, Salem, Ariyalur and Karur.