After Morarji Desai, Narendra Modi second prime minister at the head of Somnath Trust | India News

NEW DELHI: The Shree Somnath Trust unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its next president on Monday, as the post was vacant after incumbent Keshubhai Patel recently passed away.

Modi attended the trust meeting held via video conference in which the trustees paid tribute to Patel. After the trustees chose Modi, he expressed hope that the trust can “further improve the infrastructure and help establish a stronger connection of the pilgrims with our heritage.” Interior Minister Amit Shah congratulated the prime minister in a tweet. “I am confident that the trust, spearheaded by Modiji, will further enhance the dignity and grandeur of the Somnath temple,” he said in the tweet. Modi is only the second prime minister after Morarji Desai to head the trust.

Times of India