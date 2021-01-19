India Top Headlines

Accepting the terms of WhatsApp voluntarily, do not use them if you think data is at risk: Delhi HC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court noted Monday that accepting the WhatsApp messaging app’s new data sharing policy is “voluntary” and people can choose not to use or join the social media platform if they are not agreeing. according to its terms and conditions.

“It is a private application. If you think the data is compromised, delete it, don’t use the app. It’s voluntary, use another app, ”commented Judge Sanjeev Sachdeva, listening to a statement from a lawyer challenging the new policy that was postponed until May due to global outrage.

Judge Sachdeva told the lawyer that if you read the terms and conditions of most mobile applications carefully “you would be surprised at how much you consent to” and cited the Google Maps case. “It even captures all your data and stores it,” the court said.

Due to time constraints, the HC listed the matter for next week, saying that it has yet to understand what data will be leaked according to the petitioner and decide whether to issue a notice in the guilty plea or not. The Center agreed and said the issue should be looked into even as top advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, who appear for WhatsApp and parent company Facebook, told the court that the statement is without merit.

“Private chats are completely encrypted. The change policy is for corporate WhatsApp, ”said Rohatgi. Sibal noted that users have the option of not engaging in business on WhatsApp if they don’t want to, and data security would not change under the new policy.

The HC is hearing a request from an attorney that the updated privacy policy violates the users’ right to privacy provided by the Constitution. It has claimed that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy allows full access to a user’s online activity without any government oversight.

The petition also claims that the option to disagree with the new policy was given to users in European nations, but not in India.

