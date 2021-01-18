Youth Wing of Congress Files Complaint Against Arnab Goswami | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The National Student Union of India (NSUI) has filed a complaint against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami accusing him of treason against the country.The complaint was filed by NSUI National Secretary Roshan Lal Bittu in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.NSUI raised questions about how Arnab Goswami knew about the government’s plan to take action against Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, which is supposed to be top secret.

“Goswami was informed by a secret source about the Balakote attack before it began on February 26, 2019. In order to increase the TRP of his television channel, he has played with the nation and exposed the secrecy of the government,” the complaint adds. . .

The move comes after screenshots of alleged WhatsApp conversations Goswami and the arrested former CEO of BARC television rating agency Partho Dasgupta made their way into the public domain last week and created quite a stir. on social media.

The WhatsApp conversation is part of the Mumbai Police 3,600 page supplemental charge sheet on the TRP scam.