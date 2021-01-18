India Top Headlines

UP death not linked to the vaccine, one in K’taka is being investigated: Ministry of Health | India News

NEW DELHI: As of Monday, two deaths were reported among those vaccinated against Covid-19: one in UP’s Moradabad and the other in Bellary, Karnataka. “The death of the UP resident is not related to vaccination, while today (Monday) an autopsy is planned for the second person,” said additional health secretary Manohar Agnani.

So far, a total of 580 post-vaccination adverse events (AEFI) have been reported nationwide, of which seven were hospitalized. “No case of serious or serious IEA has been reported to date,” added Agnani. In the case of Moradabad, the 46-year-old man was vaccinated on Saturday and died on Sunday. The death was due to cardiopulmonary disease, the Health Ministry said.

The Bellary case involved a 43-year-old man who was vaccinated on Saturday. He died on Monday. “The cause of death is an infarction of the anterior wall with cardiopulmonary failure. The autopsy is scheduled for today (Monday) at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka, ”said the statement from the Ministry of Health.

On Monday, around 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated, according to provisional data compiled by the Health Ministry through the afternoon, bringing the total number of health and frontline workers vaccinated to 3.81,305 in the first three days. Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 311 from Delhi. .

