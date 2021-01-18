The trio of Lawaypora killed were terrorists: IGP Kashmir | India News
SRINAGAR: The three young men killed in a counterterrorism operation in Lawaypora on SrinagarThe outskirts of December 30 were “active terrorists” and police would soon provide concrete evidence of their involvement in subversive activities to refute their relatives’ claim that they were shot to death in a “false encounter,” said the IGP (Kashmir Range ) Vijay Kumar on Monday.
Aijaz Maqbool Ganai from Pulwama and Ather Mushtaq Wani and Zubair Ahmad Lone from Shopian were shot dead by security forces during the course of a two-day encounter. Although the police identified them as Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, their families accused the security forces of organizing the operation and claimed that all three were “innocent”.
“We have gathered 60% evidence and, in the next 10 days, we will collect more evidence, including technical data, to establish that all three were active terrorists and had provided logistical support to other terrorists,” the IGP said on the sidelines of a report. road safety. function in Srinagar, adding that the bodies of the killed terrorists were not being handed over to their families in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to prevent the gathering of mourners in violation of the rules.
IGP Kumar said Kashmir youth were being lured into taking up arms as surface workers after being provided with pistols and hand grenades. “Yesterday (January 17) we arrested a young man from Anantnag with a pistol and a grenade, who had the task of killing someone. We are vigilant and we will counter the trend through surveillance, ”he said, adding that terrorists could try to create riots on January 26, but the police will thwart all their offers.
