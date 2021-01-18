India Top Headlines

The Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have a shelf life of 6 months: Ministry of Health | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health has said that the two Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, which are now administered in India have a shelf life of six months from the date of production, but, as reported Previously TOI, each vial must be used or discarded within four hours of opening.

The Center had already purchased more than 16 million doses of the two vaccines. Arundathi Chandrashekar, mission director for the National Health Mission (NHM), said: “The expiration dates of these vaccines appear to be in line with the general shelf life of the vaccines we use in the universal immunization program (UIP). “. This, another official said, gives the government enough time to plan and purchase the doses.

