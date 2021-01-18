India Top Headlines

Terrorist module blown up in Jammu and Kashmir | India News

JAMMU: Police claimed on Monday to have destroyed a terrorist module with the arrest of two Kashmir-based Jaish-e-Mohammad officers and seized a huge loot of weapons and ammunition in the Ramban district of J&K.

“The initial investigation revealed that the duo – Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik, both residents of Semthan – were part of a terrorist plot conspired by Kashmir-based terrorists and their Pakistan-based handler, Aqib, alias Alpha, had traveled clandestinely from Kashmir to the border at Vijaypur in the Samba district and received an air-dropped shipment of weapons by Pakistan, “said IGP (Jammu Range) Mukesh Singh. The recovery included two AK-74s, a pistol, 16 grenades, nine AK magazines, 269 live rounds and two magazines.

Previously, security forces had arrested three Kashmir-based Lashkar-e-Taiba ultras with a huge cache of weapons and ammunition as well as cash during an operation across the LoC in Rajouri district, where the trio had come to collect a shipment of weapons. On December 27-28, three terrorist agents from the J&K Ghaznavi Force were arrested in the Balakote area near the LoC with six hand grenades and team posters. While investigating the Ghaznavi Force module, the police had again recovered weapons and ammunition from the village of Balakote in Dabbi, which borders the LoC, on 3 January.

The total weapons and ammunition recovery made so far based on the revelations of the detained terrorist associates includes 13 grenades, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 105 pistol rounds, four Pakistani-made balloons, a Tehreek-ul flag -Mujahideen and 18 J&K Ghaznavi force posters, police said.

Meanwhile, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review security in the Jammu area and arrangements for Republic Day with senior officers from the police, Army, BSF, CRPF and intelligence agencies. . Underlining that there is a need to consolidate peace in 2021, the DGP said that the new year will have its own challenges, as Pakistan has adopted novel strategies with new terrorist operations emerging on the ground.

The DGP congratulated the officials for the excellent work done during the previous year. He said 2020 was very good when it comes to peacekeeping, public order and counter-insurgency operations. He said there were inputs about terrorists trying to perform mischief to disrupt communal harmony, peace and order and called on officers to take care of vulnerable people and places to thwart the nefarious designs of enemies.

He praised the proactive approach and preventive measures by the J&K Police and other security forces that led to the recovery of huge weapons and ammunition in 2020, as well as eliminating 225 terrorists. Well-coordinated surveillance systems must be ensured to undo Pakistan’s nefarious plans, DGP said.

Times of India