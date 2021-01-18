India Top Headlines

SP will contest the 2022 UP polls on its own and will keep doors open for smaller parties: Akhilesh | India News

SHRAVASTI: SP President Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that his party would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on its own, but would keep the doors open for smaller parties, including that of his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. .

“The Samajwadi Party (SP) would fight alone against the 2022 elections, but it would leave room for the smaller parties and leave the doors open for them,” Yadav, who was visiting Shravasti, told reporters.

When asked if the SP would enter into an understanding with his uncle’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Yadav said that he had already said that the doors are open for Shivpal and that if there is any other candidate from his party who can win, he or she would also be considered.

“We already said that we will not compete in his area (of Shivpal) and that he will be appointed minister after the formation of the government and will be given due respect,” said the SP chief.

To a question about the upcoming 12-seat biennial Legislative Council elections, he said that if the elections are held, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have to deal with its MLA, as many of them are ready to “run away.”

“I do not know how many candidates have submitted nominations, but if it is voted, the BJP will have to take good care of its MLA as many are ready to flee, knowing that they will be denied tickets in the 2022 elections,” he added. Yadav said when told that 13 nominations for 12 seats in the Upper House had been submitted.

Taking a look at the ruling party, he said that the BJP grants membership on missed calls and asked for the mobile phone number that will ensure that farmers get the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

On the Covid vaccine, Yadav said that he has nothing against scientists and doctors, but he has complaints against the government.

“I want to ask the BJP government when the poor will get free vaccines,” he said, claiming that the government does not want to provide vaccines to the poor for free.

The SP chief described the BJP as the “number one party” to tell lies.

