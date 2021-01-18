India Top Headlines

SFJ case: NIA interrogates witnesses; strengthened security at headquarters | India News

NEW DELHI: Security at NIA headquarters, where witnesses in the case against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other pro-Khalistan groups are currently being examined, was tightened on Monday with roadblocks in front of the building and the deployment of more security personnel.

An NIA official told TOI that the additional security arrangements were just a precautionary measure taken in light of the ongoing investigation into the case against SFJ, as part of which 40 witnesses, including some associated with protests from farmers, have been visiting the NIA office here.

While sources denied any specific threats to the NIA facilities, the tightening of security arrangements there comes against the backdrop of an alleged video in which SFJ’s attorney general Gurpatwant Singh Pannun instigates farmers. to replace the Indian tricolor raised at the Red Fort on January 26 with the flag of Khalistan. , offering them a reward of 2.5 lakh US dollars and the hook of foreign citizenship.

Pannun also reportedly issued a threat via YouTube video to the Supreme Court justices hearing the case challenging the new farm laws. In the clip, the voice claiming to be Pannun threatens the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, saying “Do not stop the Kesari tractor demonstration of Punjab farmers on January 26.” “He has sided with those who had committed the genocide of the Sikhs and now he is on the side of the Modi government. This is not the 1990s; it is 2021 and SFJ will hold all judges accountable under international law.” , you can hear the voice.

Witnesses in the case registered against SFJ and others in December 2020 have been summoned to examine the charges against the terrorists accused in the case which include Pannun, the head of Babbar Khalsa International, Paramjit Singh Pamma, and Hardeep Singh. Nijjar from Khalistan Tiger Force. The defendants are accused of creating discontent among the people of India against the central government through propaganda, including on social media, and disruptive activities with funds raised abroad and sent to pro-Khalistan groups here. through NGO.

