PM Narendra Modi presents Bhoomi Poojan from Ahmedabad, Surat Metro: Highlights | India News

PM Modi inaugurates phase II of the Ahmedabad metro railway project

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of Phase II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and Surat Subway Rail Project via video conference on Monday.The two Metro projects will provide a ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ (MRTS) to Ahmedabad and Surat that does not harm the environment.The online event was also attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri .* Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen connectivity in two major commercial centers in the country: Ahmedabad and Surat.* The most important thing about these two metro projects is that they will benefit our cities for many years to come.

* The best example to see the difference in the approach of previous governments and the work of the current government is the expansion of the metro train network throughout the country.

* Before 2014, only 225 km of the Metro line could come into operation during the last 10-12 years. However, now the total Metro network in the country is more than 450 km.

PM Modi inaugurates the Surat Metro project

* Previously there was no coordination in public transportation planning. Several cities had different Metro projects that were not in confluence with other cities.

* But now we are working on the development of interconnected public transport systems.

About the Ahmedabad metro project

Phase II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail project is 28.25 km long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 km long and runs from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 km long and runs from GNLU to GIFT City. The total cost of completing the phase II project is Rs 5,384 million.

About the Surat Metro project

The Surat metro railway project is 40.35 km long and consists of two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 km long and runs from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor 2 is 18.74 km long and runs from Bhesan to Saroli. The total cost of completion of the project Rs 12,020 crore.

