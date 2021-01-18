India Top Headlines

No UK timetable yet on extradition of Vijay Mallya, Center tells SC | India News

NEW DELHI: Uncertainty over Vijay Mallya’s extradition still continues with the Center reporting to the Supreme Court on Monday that the UK government has refrained from giving a deadline to resolve all legal issues and pave the way to send the businessman fugitive back to India.

Appearing before a court of UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan judges, Attorney General Tushar Mehta said the government is doing everything possible and doing everything possible to bring Mallya back to the country to face the pending legal proceedings against him.

Mallya will also appear in the higher court which has already convicted him of contempt of court and will be punished once he appears in person. Mehta said that the UK government had informed the Foreign Office that there were more legal issues that needed to be resolved before Mallya could be extradited. “Under UK law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved. As it is judicial in nature, the matter is confidential and you understand that the government cannot provide further details. We also cannot estimate how long it will take to resolve this problem, ”the UK government said in its response to the Center. The court adjourned the case to March 15.

Times of India