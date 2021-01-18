NCP demands JPC over alleged chats between Goswami and Dasgupta | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar on Monday called on the government to establish a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate alleged chats between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and the former director of the Research Council of Broadcasting Hearings, Partho Dasgupta.Referring to widely reported alleged chats in the media mentioning that Goswami was aware of the Balakot airstrikes, the NCP’s chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase, said: “It is extremely shocking and disturbing to know how the problems have been used. related to national security to win PRT. ”

Tapase said he will meet with Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday on the issue and will seek clarification from Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on the chatgate.

“The question also arises as to how Arnab was aware of such sensitive information. The Interior Ministry has to identify the source and take action immediately,” he said.

Goswami has been at the forefront in smearing the image of the Mumbai police and also the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, Tapase said.

“In his television debates, he tried to give a common angle to the Palghar incident. The case of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was disproportionate and a false narrative was established. All of this was done with the sole intention of destabilizing the MVA government. Tapase said.

The BJP should clarify its position on Arnab Goswami, he said.

Dasgupta, who was arrested in the bogus Television Rating Point (TRP) case, is now in the ICU of JJ State Hospital in central Mumbai.

A diabetic, he was rushed to hospital from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday after his blood sugar levels spiked at midnight on Friday.

Mumbai police had previously told the court that Goswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta thousands of rupees to increase the audience for Republic TV.