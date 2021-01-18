India Top Headlines

MP Hooch tragedy: Kingpin arrested, house razed | India News

BHOPAL: Mukesh Kirar, the main defendant in the Morena Hooch tragedy that claimed 24 lives and blinded three people, was arrested in Chennai on Sunday.

The police had been searching for him for the past five days and had announced a 10,000 rupee reward for his arrest. DGP Vivek Johri confirmed the arrest and said Kirar was captured by MP police with the help of Chennai police.

On the same day, the Madhya Pradesh government razed Kirar’s home in Chera village, the epicenter of the hooch tragedy. “Villagers undergoing treatment at the hospital have said that they obtained the liquor from three people. When the trio were questioned, they named Mukesh Kirar as the main supplier, ”said Kailaras Subdivisional Police Officer Sashi Bushan Raghuvanshi. The other three suspects are in custody.

The deadly liquor affected people in four Morena villages: Manpur Prithvi, Chera, Paoli, and Bilaiyapura in Jaura tehsil. At least a dozen men are still in the hospital.

A special investigation team (SIT), headed by Additional Chief Secretary (household) Rajesh Rajora, has investigated the hooch tragedy and is expected to present its report to the government on Sunday, sources say. ADGCID A Sai Manohar and DIG Mithilesh Shukla were part of the survey team.

The incident triggered an administrative reorganization. The collector and SP were transferred by order of Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. All Baghchini Police Station personnel were dismissed on charges of negligence, and their officer in charge Avinash Singh Rathore and two police officers suspended. Morena Subdivision Police Officer Sujit Bhadira and Excise Officer Javed Khan were also suspended.

