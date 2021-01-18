India Top Headlines

#MeToo: Ramani lit flames to damage his reputation, Akbar tells court | India News

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar told a Delhi court on Monday that journalist Priya Ramani did damage to his reputation when she instigated and lit the flame first when she accused him of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place decades ago .

Akbar was responding to Ramani’s argument that she was not alone, but many female journalists have accused him of incorrect sexual counting, but he filed a defamation complaint only against her.

Akbar made the presentation to Metropolitan Additional Chief Magistrate Ravindra Kumar through Chief Counsel Geeta Luthra during the final hearing on a criminal complaint filed by him against Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct, when he was a journalist more than 20 years ago years. .

Ramani had made an accusation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

“It doesn’t matter what people say post facto. The damage is done by the man who instigates and lights the flame first,” Luthra told the court.

He said there was no public interest in Ramani’s indictment.

“There is no public interest. There is no good faith. There is only one other motive. It is not for me to say so,” he said.

He added that “he is vindictive and acted out of malice. The fact is that you can spoil a person’s reputation.”

The court will continue to hear the matter on January 23.

Akbar had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018.

He resigned as Union Minister on October 17, 2018.

Akbar had previously told the court that Ramani had defamed him by calling him adjectives like “the greatest predator of the media” that damaged his reputation.

She has denied all allegations of sexual harassment against women that came out during the #MeToo campaign against her.

More than 20 women came up with accounts of Akbar’s alleged sexual harassment while working as journalists under his command.

He called the accusations “false, fabricated and deeply distressing” and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

Times of India