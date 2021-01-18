Lalu Yadav criticizes Bihar government for increasing crime rate | India News
NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who criticized the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, said on Monday that crime has doubled in the state under the rule of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Citing a media report, Supreme Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tweeted that in 2019, under the Nitish Kumar government, Bihar reported more than double the number of crimes than was reported in the last year of its government in the state in 2004.
“Clap and clap. A total of 1,15,216 crime cases were reported in the last year of the RJD government in Bihar in 2004, while after 15 years in the Nitish government, the total crime figures in the year 2019 increased to 2,69,096, more than double. Crime doubles, but the rule of good governance? “asked the RJD leader (roughly translated from Hindi).
Since the murder of IndiGo airline manager Rupesh Kumar Singh by unidentified men transporting bicycles in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12, RJD has been targeting the Bihar government for increased crime in the state. .
On January 16, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly and the leader of the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav, said that Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country and that those in power in the state protect the criminals.
Yadav further said that when Rupesh Kumar Singh was killed, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued a press release indicating that the culprits should be arrested.
“Who are you appealing to? You have been CM for 16 years in a row and you also have the Home Office in your portfolio. Who are you appealing to? Opposition?” asked Tejashwi Yadav.
