India Top Headlines

Jharkhand CM meets Sonia, Rahul; Farmers’ protest and filling of vacant cabinet posts discussed News from India

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand Prime Minister Hemant Soren met here with the Speaker of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, on Monday and discussed various issues related to the coalition government in the state.

The two leaders discussed the filling of vacancies in the Cabinet and also the farmers’ protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center.

Soren, who heads a coalition government of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), met with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the 10 Janpath residence of the head of Congress. Jharkhand, Head of Congress, RPN Singh, was also present during the meeting.

Singh said it was a courtesy meeting as Soren had not known Sonia Gandhi for over a year.

JMM sources said that during the meeting Soren also discussed the coalition government’s roadmap going forward after completing a year in office last month.

Various issues related to government programs, filling of Cabinet vacancies, appointments to various boards, development issues and farmers’ protests against the Center’s new farm laws were discussed, sources said.

Upon completing a year of his rule, Soren had said that the JMM-led coalition is committed to making Jharkhand self-sufficient at the end of the term so that the state does not have to borrow from the world bank and does not expect central assistance.

Original source