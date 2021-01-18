India Top Headlines

India takes action to safeguard sovereignty: MEA on reports from Chinese village in Arunachal | India News

NEW DELHI: In a cautious reaction to a report that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, India said on Monday that it is keeping a constant watch on all developments influencing the country’s security and taking necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty. and territory. integrity.

The Foreign Ministry said India has stepped up the construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges, to improve the livelihoods of its citizens.

The ministry’s response came when asked about a report from the NDTV channel, which said that China had built a new village in the disputed Arunachal Pradesh region and that it consisted of some 101 homes. The news channel said the report is based on satellite images that it accesses exclusively.

“We have seen recent reports of China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in recent years,” the MEA said.

“In response, our government has also stepped up border infrastructure, including building roads, bridges, etc., which has provided much-needed connectivity for local people along the border,” he added.

The ministry also said that the government remains committed to the goal of creating infrastructure along border areas to improve the livelihoods of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have to do with the security of India and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

The report showed two images from the area where it said the village had been established. According to the channel, the first image dated August 26, 2019 did not show any human habitation, but the second one from November 2020 shows a row of structures.

The border dispute between India and China covers the 3,488 km long Royal Line of Control (LAC). China claims that Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet, while India rejects it.

India and China are locked in a bitter border dispute in eastern Ladakh for more than eight months.

The Indian Army and Air Force have maintained a high state of operational readiness throughout the entire stretch of LAC with China, including the Arunachal sector in view of the clash in eastern Ladakh.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the eastern Ladakh dispute, but no significant progress has been made towards resolution.

Earlier this month, Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat visited several outposts near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and reviewed India’s operational readiness.

He also visited several key facilities, including “outposts with air maintenance” in the Dibang Valley, the Lohit sector and the Subansiri Valley, according to the Army.

Original source