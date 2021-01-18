India Top Headlines

India Reports 13,788 New Covid-19 Cases, 145 Deaths in Last 24 Hours | India News

NEW DELHI: India reported 13,788 new Covid-19 cases and 145 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

New daily cases have been below 20,000 for the past 11 days.

The number of accumulated cases in the country reached 1,05,71,773, including 2,08,012 active cases.

With 14,457 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients amounted to 1,02,11,342.

Deaths in India due to Covid-19 amounted to 1,52,419. Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (69,209), Maharashtra follows with 53,852 active infections.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,70,93,036 samples were analyzed for Covid-19 as of January 17, of which 5,48,168 samples were analyzed yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry reported on Sunday that India’s share of active cases in total positive cases has dropped below 2 percent (1.98 percent) for the first time.

A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus according to the interim report (as of Sunday), it said.

