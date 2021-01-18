India Top Headlines

Fine of up to Rs 10 million to companies in case of defective roads causing accidents | India News

NEW DELHI: For the first time ever, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a policy of graduated penalties, including a high fine and a ban on contractors bidding for future projects for accidents and fatalities caused due to structural collapse or design defects, construction or maintenance of the sections. These agencies are now required to pay a fine of Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore and will not be allowed to bid on any NH project for three years for such failures that cost human lives. The company in question will bear the costs of carrying out the rectification.

Even consultants involved in such work will have to face penalties and disqualification. In the event of a major failure causing death / s, consulting firms will have to pay Rs 40 lakh as a fine and will not be allowed to bid for two years. Your key personnel will not be hired for any NHAI job for three years.

Times of India