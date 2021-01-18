India Top Headlines

Delhi Police Will Decide On Farmer Entry To Capital, SC Says | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said Monday that it is up to the Delhi police to decide whether to allow protesting farmers to enter the national capital on Republic Day.

Hearing the request made by the Delhi police seeking an order to place a court order on the proposed tractor rally on January 26, the Supreme Court said that the Delhi police are the sole authority to decide it and not the court. higher.

“It is up to the Delhi police to decide whether (farmers) are allowed to enter, how many of them and under what conditions,” said the three-judge court headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.

When Attorney General KK Venugopal and Attorney General Tushar Mehta petitioned the court to prevent farmers from entering Dehi to maintain the dignity of the Republic Day celebrations, the CJI-led court said that “we do not need to inform the Center on the powers that the police have to deal with situations of law and order “.

When Venugopal argued that the Center is seeking restraining orders for farmers since SC has taken up the matter, the CJI said, “We have not taken up the matter except one matter. And our intervention is very misunderstood. ”

The high court postponed the hearing to Wednesday on the main issue of forming a committee to hear from farmers and stakeholders on the three contentious farm laws.

The court may also consider appointing a new member of the four-member committee, as it ceased to function after the resignation of Bhupinder Singh Mann on January 14.

Mann, the national chairman of the Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, had opted out of the panel saying he was doing so in view of the “prevailing sentiments” and apprehensions of the farmers.

Times of India