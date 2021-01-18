India Top Headlines

CEC Sunil Arora in Assam to review preparation for elections | India News

GUWAHATI: Chief Elections Commissioner Sunil Arora and other EC officials are in Assam on a three-day visit to review preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, authorities said.

On Monday, Arora chaired a closed-door meeting with election director Nitin Khade and senior Assam police officers at a city hotel late at night shortly after arriving here.

The CEC is accompanied by seven senior commission officials.

The EC team will hold separate meetings on Tuesday with the chief secretary, the interior secretary, the chief police officer, district election officials and police superintendents, authorities said.

Arora, who will also meet with political party leaders on Tuesday, is scheduled to address the media the next day before the team leaves here.

Other members of the team are Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, CEO Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhusan Kumar, Senior Principal Secretary Narendra N Butolia, Director of Expenditure Pankaj Srivastava, and EVM consultancy Vipin Katara.

Previously, an EC team led by Dharmendra Sharma visited Assam from January 11-13 to assess readiness at both the district and state levels for the assembly vote.

The election for the 126-member Assam assembly is scheduled for March-April and the term of the current House expires in May.

Times of India