Bhopal parts under curfew after order in favor of trust via RSS link | India News

BHOPAL: Residents of the capital of Madhya Pradesh woke up on Sunday to the news of the curfew in three areas of the police station – Teela Jamalpura, Hanumanganj and Gautam Nagar – and the prohibition orders under CrPC 144 in another 11 localities. .

DM Avinash Lavania imposed curfew and prohibition orders as a precaution after a trust identified with RSS began building a border wall on land, following an order from SDM in their favor. The land is said to be a cemetery by the MP Waqf Board. However, neither RSS nor MP Waqf Board were directly involved in the decades-long legal dispute over possession of the 20,000-square-foot parcel.

Armed police patrolled parts of the Old City, which were entrenched. The curfew went into effect at 9 a.m. Sunday and will remain in effect until further orders. Those engaged in essential services, government employees, and candidates running in contests are exempt. So are those facing medical emergencies. They can show their ID / admission cards and pass.

DIG Irshad Wali, collector Lavania and other senior police officers remained at the construction site, ‘Kunjilal ka Bag’, where the border wall was being built. In the morning, some people began to gather in the Hanumanganj area, but the police immediately advised them, explained the territorial order and pacified the situation. The police social media monitoring team kept a close watch. The ban order is in effect in Shahjehanabad, Chhola Mandir, Talaiya, Nishatpura, Mangalwara, Ashoka Garden, Aishbagh, Jehangirabad, Station Bajaria, Berasia and Nazirabad.

A force of around 5,000 policemen was deployed throughout the city. Up to 2,200 police officers were deployed in the curfew zones and 1,500 police officers in the other 11 locations.

Anti-riot vehicles, tear gas squads, two water cannons and vehicles equipped with cameras were deployed, along with medical teams and ambulances. Police blocked 100 points, including major traffic junctions.

