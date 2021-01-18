Before 2025, our goal is to reduce traffic accidents by 50%: Nitin Gadkari | India News
NEW DELHI: The Union Minister for Road and Highway Transport Nitin Gadkari said on Monday the government aims to reduce road accidents and related deaths by 50 percent by 2025.
Opening National Road Safety Month in Vigyan Bhawan today, Gadkari said: “If we wait until 2030, an additional 6-7 lakhs will die. Therefore, we have committed that by 2025, road accidents and deaths due to be reduced by 50 percent with the help of popular participation. ”
Highlighting the achievements of the Ministry, he said, “We have achieved the goal of building 30 kilometers of highway per day. I think that by the end of March, we may achieve the goal of building 40 kilometers of highway per day.
The inaugural function was launched by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
The Minister of State for Roads, Transport and Highways, General (Retd) VK Singh and the Executive Director, Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant also participated.
Activities planned for the month include the release of a road safety film, marking the end of a national championship safe speed challenge from the Wagah border to Kanyakumari, and delivery of awards to Road Safety, stated yesterday the press release of the Ministry.
