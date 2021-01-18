India Top Headlines

AK Antony to lead Cong’s election campaign in Kerala | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM / DELHI: Congressional leader AK Antony, who was Kerala’s prime minister for three terms, will lead the party’s campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections. The decision was made at a meeting between the leaders of the state Congress and the party’s high command in New Delhi on Monday morning.

The three great leaders of the State Congress, the head of the Kerala unit Mullappally Ramachandran, the former Chief Minister and CWC member Oomen Chandy and the opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala met with the chairman of the party Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar, general secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal and CWC member AK Antony.

The meeting decided that both Oomen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala will participate in the elections and, in accordance with the style of operation of Congress, the candidate for Chief Minister will be finalized only after the party and the UDF obtain a majority.

The state Congress is in a bind after the beating it faced in recent local body elections, even after the ruling Left Front found itself in a quagmire of various controversies, including corruption charges and gold smuggling case. .

Kerala Pradesh Congressional Committee Secretary General and senior congressional leader Manacadu Suresh told IANS that “Antony taking the lead in the campaign will bring a lot of goodwill to the Congressional party in the state. With the high command deciding on a collective leadership and the The high command that takes the reins of the electorate in its hands, will take the party to great heights “.

High-level sources in Congress told IANS that Antony is scheduled to come to the state after February 15 and will remain in the state until the election is over.

With the high command pushing for the candidacy of Oomen Chandy also in the upcoming Assembly elections, the main constituent of the UDF, the Muslim League of the Indian Union is euphoric.

IUML National Organizing Secretary and Member of Parliament ET Mohammed Basheer told IANS: “Oomen Chandy is a leader who knows the pulse of the grassroots and is participating in elections, and a collective leadership for Congress will give him to the front a great stimulus. The presence of the former Chief Minister AK Antony will be the much needed relief for the front, as it will be a fight against the corrupt and anti-popular government of the LDF. Antony, considered the Mr. Clean of Indian politics, will do very good for our electoral prospects. ”

AK Antony, while speaking to IANS, said: “I will be in Kerala during the elections as usual, but there will be a chairman of the campaign committee for the Congress party in the elections. I will be in the state after the budget session of Parliament.”

