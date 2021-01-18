3,81,305 beneficiaries receive the Covid-19 vaccine; 1,48,266 doses administered on day 3 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The third day of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign concluded on Monday with 3,81,305 doses administered and 580 adverse cases.On the first day, the Covid-19 vaccines were administered to 1,48,266 people. On the second day, which was Sunday, only 17,072 people received the doses of the vaccine.

Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries given the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 311 were from Delhi.

There have been 580 cases of adverse events after vaccination (AEFI) since the start of the program.

In Delhi, three hospitalizations were reported, of which two have been discharged and one with fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj. In Uttarakhand, one of the beneficiaries is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official said. In Chhattisgarh, one beneficiary is under observation, while in Karnataka, two cases of hospitalizations were reported, he said.

In Delhi, nearly 3,600 healthcare workers received the vaccine injections on Monday, a further drop in numbers compared to the opening day of the immunization campaign. At AIIMS, only eight members of the medical staff were beaten, according to sources.

Several reasons are attributed to low participation, including some technical problems and fears related to adverse events.

In Odisha, the state government has increased the number of session sites for Covid-19 vaccination.

“We will complete the vaccination of 1.78 lakhs of healthcare workers by January 25 starting today. A total of 1,698 sessions will be held across the state in the eight days,” said Bijay Panigrahi, director of the health department. and family welfare, on Monday.

Up to 380 sessions were held across the state Monday to vaccinate 31,902 healthcare professionals.

The Telangana government has not started using Covaxin from Bharat Biotech as it has not yet been shipped to the centers. The state received 20,000 doses of Covaxine versus 3.64 lakh for Covishied.

