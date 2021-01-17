Will the poor and disadvantaged get the Covid-19 vaccine for free? Question to Congress | India News
NEW DELHI: A day after India launched the world’s largest inoculation campaign against Covid-19, Congress called on Sunday government if you plan to provide free vaccinations to all Indians, especially the underprivileged and the poor.
Congressional chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that while the government claims it will cover three million people in the first round of the vaccination campaign, it has not yet been clarified whether the remaining population of India will receive a vaccine and whether it will. you will receive for free.
“Isn’t the government aware that 81.35 million people are eligible for subsidized rations under the Food Safety Act? Will SC, ST, BC, OBC, BPL, APL, the poor and the underprivileged get the vaccine for free? or not? If so, what is the implementation plan and when will the government guarantee free vaccination, “he asked.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government must respond … Who will get the free corona vaccine? How many people will get the free corona vaccine? Where will you get the free corona vaccine?” He said.
Surjewala also raised questions about the price of the two vaccines, Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford / AstraZeneca stable manufactured by SII, approved for emergency use in India and asked why the government has not put them on the National List. of essential drugs.
The secretary general of Congress asked why the government should pay 95 rupees more to Bharat Biotech for a vaccine that has been developed with the knowledge and experience of scientists from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).
“Shouldn’t the price of such a vaccine be cheaper than that of the AstraZeneca-Serum Institute? Why is the price of the corona vaccine at Rs 1,000 per dose on the open market,” he asked.
He said the government should demand transparency from companies about the cost of production and the profits made from the vaccine.
“The development of vaccines and mass immunizations were not events now publicity stunts, but important milestones in the service of the people.
“While India stands united in providing coronavirus immunization to our front-line crown warriors (doctors, healthcare workers, law enforcement personnel and others), let us remember that vaccines are an important public service and not an opportunity. political or commercial, “he told reporters. at a press conference.
