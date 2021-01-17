India Top Headlines

Will not implement new privacy policy until May 15: WhatsApp | India News

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp said on Saturday it delayed the implementation of its new privacy policy and terms of service until May 15.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out. We are still working to counter any confusion by communicating directly with @WhatsApp users. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8 and we will roll back our business plans until after May, ”the company tweeted on Saturday, while sharing a blog post on the microblogging platform.

He also said that instead, he would “gradually go to people to review the policy at their own pace before the new trading options become available on May 15.” On January 6, the instant messaging platform announced that it was forcing users to share their data with its parent company, Facebook. It had not offered an option to opt out of the changes and had said that people would lose access by February 8 at the latest if they did not accept the new terms. The move, digital experts said, was a blow to privacy as it maximized data collection.

Reacting to WhatsApp’s new post, cybersecurity expert Jiten Jain noted that privacy concerns surrounding the update still exist as WhatsApp has not reversed the policy. “They just delayed the new policy. It is just a tactic to escape public anger and stop the mass exodus of people to other platforms, ”he said.

The blog post said there was “a lot of misinformation causing concern (around the new policy) and we want to help everyone understand our principles and facts.” He said WhatsApp would continue to protect users through end-to-end encryption, a method that does not allow the company to read the content of people’s messages.

“That’s why we don’t keep records of who they call or text. We also cannot see your shared location and we do not share your contacts with Facebook. None of that is changing, “he wrote, adding that” this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. “In another tweet, WhatsApp said,” I never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future. ” .

