When will schools reopen in various states of India? India News

NEW DELHI: Schools in the national capital are set to open outside the containment zones starting Monday after being closed for more than 10 months after the coronavirus outbreak.Several states have already opened schools for some of the restricted classes after reporting a drop in coronavirus cases. Most states have opened physical classes for 10 and 12. However, there are some states where schools for junior students have also been opened.Schools have taken various measures to prevent the spread of the virus: staggered schedules, reduced class attendance, closed-circuit television cameras to monitor social distancing and the sanitation of classrooms.School campuses across the country were ordered closed in March of last year and students were asked to take classes online.Here’s a look at the timing of schools reopening in various states.