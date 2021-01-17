India Top Headlines

Vaccination campaign: Building a wall, puncture by puncture | India News

NEW DELHI: As the vaccination campaign kicked off on Saturday, cities across the country saw healthcare workers get vaccinated, with many cities meeting a sizable percentage of the target. The campaign was very enthusiastic, with the vaccination centers welcoming the vaccine boxes with flowers and balloons in some places and people celebrating. There were reports of minor adverse events in some cities and health workers who refused to inject in some places.

In Delhi, more than 53% of all healthcare workers registered for vaccination on the first day turned out to receive Covid injections at 81 centers. Up to 4,319 out of 8,117 healthcare workers were vaccinated.

The capital reported a total of 51 minor adverse events after vaccination and one person who was inoculated at Northern Railway Central Hospital reported a serious adverse event. He had high blood pressure, sugar, and liver problems. He was discharged after being under observation for two hours.

Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain inspected the unit at Lok Nayak Hospital and said the Covid vaccines were safe and asked people not to heed the rumors.

In most centers, ‘Covishield’ was administered while in some central hospitals ‘Covaxin’ was administered. Some healthcare workers were apprehensive about the lack of safety or efficacy of Covaxin, the vaccine developed in India. But apprehensions decreased after AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria and Niti Aayog’s Dr. VK Paul, who came along with his wife, took Covaxin at AIIMS.

In many centers, beneficiaries were seen waiting for the vaccination that began after the conclusion of PM Modi’s speech that marked the launch of the world’s largest vaccination program.

In Lucknow, 840 health workers received the first blow on Saturday. Some centers decorated the vaccination rooms while others welcomed the cold boxes with the vaccines with garlands and balloons.

Kolkata saw a healthy 92% turnout, though skepticism led some to skip their shifts at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation health clinics.

In Bengaluru, 73% of the 878 front-line workers targeted were shot.

Chandigarh posted a healthy 75% share.

In Ahmedabad, 550 women and 565 men among doctors and health workers took the vaccine. The Gujarat Cancer Society and the government dental faculty at the civil hospital recorded 100% attendance. In Hyderabad, while the target was 420, 417 were vaccinated.

