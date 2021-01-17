India Top Headlines

The Republic Day Tractor Rally Is Not Over Yet: Kisan Sangharsh Samiti | India News

NEW DELHI: Kisan Sangharsh Samiti stated on Sunday that allegations that farmers would deploy tractors in the national capital on Republic Day are unfounded and clarified that the Samiti have not yet finalized such a program.

Mandip Nathwan, coordinator of Haryana’s Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said: “It is said that farmers will display tricolor in the Red Fort and that tractors and tanks will roll together on January 26. However, the samiti has not finalized that program yet. Such statements are of no interest to farmers. ”

“At the instigation of the Center, some people want to turn this agitation into violent. This agitation is against the policies of the Center and not against Delhi. We will implement strategies finalized by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and continue to protest peacefully,” he said. .

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Monday that the central government’s request seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any other type of protest that sought to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26.

On January 12, the high court had suspended the implementation of the controversial new agricultural laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the deadlock between the Center and the farmers’ unions protesting on the borders of Delhi.

