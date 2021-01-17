India Top Headlines

The construction of the National Highway reached 76 kilometers per day in the second week of January | India News

NEW DELHI: The pace of highway construction posted a record 76 kilometers per day for the last week starting Jan. 8, the Ministry of Roads and Highways said on Sunday. The ministry also recorded the construction or expansion of the 534 km higher NH during the week. Road construction generally peaks during these months due to the favorable weather.

According to an official statement, the accumulated construction of NH was 8,169 km between April 2020 and January 15, 2021. During the same period last year, 7,573 km of NH were built, with a speed of 26.11 km per day.

“The ministry is hopeful that at that rate it can cross the 11,000 km construction target by March 31,” he said.

The total award of projects increased by more than 200% during the current financial year, while 7,597 km were awarded during April 2020 to January 15, 2021, in 2019-20 3,474 km projects were awarded during the same period .

The ministry said the achievement takes on significance given the fact that the current prosecutor’s first two months were lost due to the national shutdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

