The ‘bureaucracy’ failed to deliver good governance at J&K: JKAP boss | India News

JAMMU: Noting that development activities are proceeding at a snail’s pace, Apni Party of Jammu and Kashmir (JKAP) Chairman Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari said on Sunday that the “bureaucracy” has failed good governance at J&K.

Addressing virtually party officials and workers in the Jammu Jammu office of the Jammu East constituency, Bukhari said: “We founded the Apni Party to unite both regions (Jammu and Kashmir) after politics came to a standstill and the J & K’s statehood was taken away… The two regions have the same demands: restoration of statehood, protection of land and employment, and development. ”

He further said: “In the absence of an elected government, public issues remain unheard. The administration has failed miserably in its performance on the ground and the failure of the bureaucracy in the delivery system has brought down the entire system of good governance. ”

