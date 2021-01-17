India Top Headlines

Surgical attacks in Pakistan gave public confidence that borders are secure under Modi-led BJP government: Amit Shah | India News

BELAGAVI: Surgical strikes carried out by India inside Pakistan after the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama had given the public confidence that the nation’s borders are safe under the BJP government led by Narendra Modi, said the Sunday the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah.

A determined government had responded fiercely to the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Kashmir between 2014 and 2019, he said.

“The BJP government carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan twice and eliminated the terrorists there,” Shah said.

These strikes gave the public confidence that the nation’s borders are secure because Modi is the Prime Minister and the country is governed by the BJP, he said, speaking at Janasevak Samavesha, a public gathering to greet BJP-backed candidates who they won the recent Panchayat. polls in Karnataka.

Out of a total of 5,470 villages, party-backed candidates won 3,142 villages, he said.

Referring to the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign, launched nationwide on Saturday, he said both vaccines are safe and that the exercise was being personally monitored by the Prime Minister himself.

