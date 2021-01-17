India Top Headlines

PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit in UK as a guest | India News

LONDON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 47th G7 summit hosted by the UK in June as a guest. The summit, to be held in the popular Cornish coastal region from June 11-13, will also be the setting where various world leaders will meet face-to-face with incoming US President Joe Biden for the first time.

The G7, made up of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the EU, is the forum where the world’s most advanced economies meet to engage in close discussions. This year, G7 prime ministers and presidents will come together to address shared challenges, from defeating the coronavirus and building resilience against future pandemics to leading an ecological recovery from Covid-19, addressing climate change, and championing free trade and democracy. .

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Australia, India and South Korea as guest countries to this year’s summit to deepen the “experience and knowledge” around the table.

Modi’s presence, along with India’s presidency of the G20 in 2023, demonstrates how India is playing a key role in driving reformed multilateral cooperation around the world.

The expansion of the informal bloc, under the UK presidency, to D10 or Democrat 10, will serve as a prelude to Biden’s ambitious plans for a global democratic summit and gives Johnson a golden opportunity to showcase the UK’s global leadership. after Brexit.

Johnson will also use the summit to intensify cooperation among the democratic and technologically advanced nations of the world. Between them, the 10 leaders represent more than 60% of the people living in democracies worldwide. These nations, combined with those of the G7, represent 2.2 billion people.

This will be the first time the summit has met in person in nearly two years, after the United States moved the summit online last year due to the pandemic.

Johnson said: “As the most prominent group of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to address the greatest challenges we face. The coronavirus is without doubt the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order that we have experienced. It is right that we address the challenge of rebuilding better by coming together in a spirit of openness to create a better future. ”

Times of India