PM Modi thanks his Sri Lankan counterpart for his recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign | India News

Thanks @PresRajapaksa. The tireless efforts of our scientists and frontline workers have played a crucial role in… https://t.co/4GGNl0Ki5w – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1610851734000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sunday for his appreciation for launching the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination campaign.“Thank you @PresRajapaksa. The tireless efforts of our scientists and front-line workers have played a crucial role in the fight against this pandemic. The rapid development of the vaccine and its launch is an important milestone in our joint effort for healthy lives and disease free world, “PM Modi tweeted.Injections of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered at various medical centers across India on Saturday.

Previously, Rajapaksa had congratulated Indian Prime Minister Modi on Saturday on the launch of the vaccine. “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Government of India for taking this very important step with this massive # COVID19 vaccination campaign. We are beginning to see the beginning of the end of this devastating pandemic. @IndiainSL,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi launched the India-wide launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign via video conference on Saturday.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is billed as the world’s largest vaccination program, covering the entire country far and wide, the campaign aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare workers and frontline and reach an estimated three million people by the end of its first phase.