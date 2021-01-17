PM Modi pays tribute to MGR on the anniversary of his birth | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to AIADMK founder and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran, on his birth anniversary, praising his efforts to alleviate poverty and emphasize the empowerment of women.Born in 1917, MGR, as he was popularly known, was a Tamil film superstar who joined the CN Annadurai-led DMK and became one of its popular faces. He formed his own party in 1972 after differences with M. Karunanidhi, the then head of DMK after Annadurai’s death.“Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of various people. Be it in the world of cinema or politics, he was highly respected,” Modi tweeted.

“During her tenures in CM, she initiated numerous efforts to alleviate poverty and also emphasized the empowerment of women. Tributes to MGR in his Jayanti,” said the prime minister.

As prime minister for more than 10 years after leading his party to victory for three consecutive terms until his death in 1987, MGR is credited with popularizing various welfare programs, including the noon meal plan, in the state.

The southern state is likely to have assembly elections in May and the two Dravidian parties will be seen as the main contenders for power. The BJP had linked up with the ruling AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.