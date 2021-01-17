India Top Headlines

Parliamentary Panel on IT Convenes Officials from Facebook and Twitter on Jan 21 | India News

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) convened officials from the social media companies Facebook and Twitter on January 21 regarding preventing the misuse of social media.

According to the notice of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the agenda of the next sessions of the panel will be “Test of representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and listen to the opinions of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the topic ‘Safeguarding rights Citizens’ and Prevention of Misuse of Online / Social Media Platforms, with Special Emphasis on Women’s Safety in the Digital Space. ”

The session will be held from 4:00 p.m. on January 21.

The 31-member standing parliamentary committee on TI is headed by Shashi Tharoor, a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

