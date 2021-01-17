Only 447 adverse events in India, most are minor problems | India News

India Top Headlines

Only 447 adverse events in India, most are minor problems

NEW DELHI: A total of 447 adverse events were reported following immunization against Covid-19 during the first two days of the vaccination campaign. While only three cases were initially hospitalized, two have already been discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi and Northern Railway Hospital, respectively, the health ministry said. “One case is still under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh and it is fine,” said Additional Health Secretary Manohar Agnani.

Most of the adverse events reported so far are mild like fever, pain, headache, nausea, dizziness, and mild allergic reactions like rashes etc. “There are protocols for notification, immediate case management at the place of the vaccination session, transportation and hospitalization, additional care of such cases. There are protocols for the systematic investigation and evaluation of the causality of severe AEFIs, ”said Agnani. An AIIMS worker was hospitalized after he developed an allergic reaction after receiving a Covaxin injection on Saturday.

A post-vaccination adverse event (AEFI) is defined as any unexpected medical event that follows vaccination. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or the vaccination process. India launched its first phase of the Covid vaccination program on Saturday with two vaccines: the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca developed Covishield and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

Meanwhile, reports from states said that at least 12 health workers who received vaccinations on Saturday had to be hospitalized in Maharashtra, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. While nine health workers were hospitalized in Vidarbha, two were admitted to a hospital in Ujjain in MP and one in Kolkata.

