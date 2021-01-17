India Top Headlines

In “dry” Bihar, this MBA smuggler earned Rs 9 lakh per day | India News

PATNA: In “dry” Bihar, he created a flourishing oasis of illicit liquor to build a fortune he loved to flaunt: fancy wheels, fancy telephones and a designer lifestyle.

Atul Singh, 28, who has an MBA degree from a prestigious Noida university, ran out of luck and liquor on Friday when Bihar police raided his rented accommodation at the city’s Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. More than 1,100 liters of liquor worth 21 lakh rupees were found in the house.

Manoranjan Bharti, SHO, Patrakarnagar Police Station, said that Atul’s diary entries suggested that he was selling liquor worth around Rs 9 lakh per day in various parts of the city. The police are investigating his bank books and documents related to money transactions to find out more about his business. Atul, a resident of Alawalpur village in rural Patna, told questioners that he would employ unemployed youth to deliver liquor to his clients in Patna. According to the police, he paid 500 rupees for each successful delivery. Around 30 to 40 young people participated in the trade.

The police set a trap for Atul after the arrest of two of his alleged accomplices, Indrajit Singh and Sanjiv Kumar. Initially, he tried to mislead the police by saying that he was an administration student. “He presented an identity card from a Noida university. But the raid group had evidence and was forced to make a confession, ”SHO told TOI on Saturday.

Two rooms in the house were used to store the liquor provided to him by four Vaishali smugglers, police said. Raids are underway to trap suppliers. The police also arrested his alleged associate Vishal Kumar. On Friday, Atul, Sanjiv and Indrajit were brought before a local court and placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Bharti said the four defendants have been registered under Bihar’s Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act 2018. A Honda Amaze car, a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, 1.75 lakh rupees in cash and two iPhones are among confiscated items.

Original source