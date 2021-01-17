‘I am proud to have brought this amrut’ | India News
JAIPUR: Vridha RAM, the driver of a government vaccine van in Barmer, Rajasthan, has been transporting vaccines to villages in the border district with Pakistan for the past 19 years. So when he had the opportunity to transport the life-saving Covid vaccines from Jaipur, the challenge of covering 1,100 km in 24 hours did not deter the 50-year-old.
Delighted to have been chosen to carry out the arduous task, traveling from Barmer to Jaipur and vice versa, Ram said: “Due to its location and topography, things take time to get to Barmer. I can’t help but feel proud to have brought this ‘amrut’ (elixir of life) home to my people. ”
Ram was accompanied by another driver, Bhika Ram, on the trip. “We knew that we would not have time to rest during our trip as we had to transport the vaccines without wasting time. We started at 8pm on January 13th and arrived in Jaipur at 6am the next day. Although we traveled further to collect the vaccines, we were the first to receive the shipment at the state vaccine storage facility in Jaipur, ”Ram said.
The duo left Jaipur at 11 a.m. on January 14 and arrived in Barmer at 9 p.m. “I have been transporting vaccines to rural Barmer for 19 years, but this time the experience was different,” said the 50-year-old.
Dr PC Deepan, Deputy CMO of Barmer, said: “The drivers helped us get to Jaipur early … We received 11,560 doses and as a result we were able to start the vaccination campaign today.”
Delighted to have been chosen to carry out the arduous task, traveling from Barmer to Jaipur and vice versa, Ram said: “Due to its location and topography, things take time to get to Barmer. I can’t help but feel proud to have brought this ‘amrut’ (elixir of life) home to my people. ”
Ram was accompanied by another driver, Bhika Ram, on the trip. “We knew that we would not have time to rest during our trip as we had to transport the vaccines without wasting time. We started at 8pm on January 13th and arrived in Jaipur at 6am the next day. Although we traveled further to collect the vaccines, we were the first to receive the shipment at the state vaccine storage facility in Jaipur, ”Ram said.
The duo left Jaipur at 11 a.m. on January 14 and arrived in Barmer at 9 p.m. “I have been transporting vaccines to rural Barmer for 19 years, but this time the experience was different,” said the 50-year-old.
Dr PC Deepan, Deputy CMO of Barmer, said: “The drivers helped us get to Jaipur early … We received 11,560 doses and as a result we were able to start the vaccination campaign today.”