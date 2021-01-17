India Top Headlines

Farmers ready to protest until March 2024, says BKU leader: Main advances | India News

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait called the current farmers’ turmoil an “ideological revolution”, claiming on Sunday that farmers are willing to protest until May 2024.

Farmers have also said they will go ahead with their decision to hold a “tractor parade” in the national capital on Republic Day. This threat comes a day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter and other matters related to the upheaval.

Here are the main developments of the day:

1. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers are prepared to protest against the center’s new agricultural laws “until May 2024”, calling the ongoing turmoil on the Delhi borders an “ideological revolution”. At a press conference in Nagpur, Tikait said that they want a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Responding to the question of how long the farmers will protest, Tikait said: “We are prepared to sit in protest until May 2024 … our demand is that the three laws are withdrawn and that the government provide a legal guarantee on the MSP.”

The next Lok Sabha elections in the country will be held between April and May 2024. Dismissing allegations that the protest was being driven by “wealthy farmers”, Tikait said that people from the villages and various groups have joined the protest. “This is an ideological farmers’ revolution that started in Delhi and it will not fail. Village farmers do not want us to return until all three agricultural laws are lifted,” he said.

“The government is adamant in its stance not to withdraw the bills and this turmoil will continue for a long time,” Tikait added. On the National Investigative Agency (NIA) notices to some supporters of the farmers’ protest, he said: “Those who want to be part of the agitation should be prepared for court cases, imprisonment and property sealing. “.

2. Farmers unions protesting against the Center’s farm laws said they will go ahead with their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. At a press conference at the site of the Singhu border protest, union leader Yogendra Yadav said: “We will hold a tractor parade on Delhi’s outer ring road on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful. There will be no interruptions from the Republic Day Parade. Farmers will hoist the national flag on their tractors. ” Authorities had mobilized the Supreme Court to request an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other type of protest by farmers that seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26. The matter is pending in court. Another farmer union leader, Darshan Pal Singh, alleged that the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is bringing cases against those who are part of or support the protest. “All farmers unions condemn this,” Pal said, referring to the NIA subpoena allegedly issued to a farmers union leader in a case involving the banned Sikhs For Justice organization.

3. The Supreme Court is due to hear on Monday allegations related to controversial farm laws and ongoing farmers’ protest on the Delhi borders. The higher court may consider the matter of the challenge of a member of the committee created by him to resolve the deadlock. The high court will also hear the central government’s petition, filed through the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other type of protest from farmers seeking to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Day. of the Republic on January 26.

4. Ahead of the 10th round of talks scheduled for January 19, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar again urged protesting agricultural leaders to renounce their “stubborn” position on the new agricultural laws and propose a clause discussion. by clause. “Now that the Supreme Court has suspended the implementation of these laws, then there is no question of being stubborn,” Tomar told reporters before leaving for his local Morena constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The government wants peasant leaders to come to discuss clause by clause at the next meeting on January 19. Except for the demand to repeal the laws, the government is willing to consider “seriously and with an open heart” other alternatives, he said. So far, the nine rounds of formal talks between the Center and 41 farmers’ unions have yielded no concrete results in ending the protracted protest at the Delhi borders, as the latter have stuck to their main demand for a repeal. complete of the three laws. .

5. Tomar, who departed for his constituency on the Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express, was seen sharing langar with passengers from the Sikh community, a gesture that comes amid ongoing protests by Punjab farmers against agricultural laws . On January 11, the Supreme Court had suspended the implementation of the three laws until further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the deadlock. Tomar said the government offered certain concessions, but peasant leaders have not shown flexibility and constantly demanded the repeal of the laws. He reiterated that the government makes laws for the entire country. Many farmers, experts, and other stakeholders have supported the laws.

6. The Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said that doubling farmers’ income was the top priority of the Narendra Modi government and that the three central agricultural laws would guarantee a multiple increase in their profits. Since coming to power, Modi’s government had increased the budget for the agricultural sector and also the MSP for various crops, he said. “I want to say that if there is a high priority for the Narendra Modi government it is to double the income of farmers,” he said at an event in Kerakalmatti village in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district. Speaking after laying the first stone and inaugurating the farmer-friendly projects of the MRN group, headed by the newly appointed Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani, Shah listed several central government programs and initiatives for the well-being of farmers. The BJP government led by Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa in the state has also left no stone unturned to work for the well-being of farmers, the interior minister said.

7. Hundreds of farmers rallied in support of the repeal of the new farm laws, even as police briefly detained the main organizer along with almost half a dozen of his supporters in Jammu. The tractor rally was led by District Development Council (DDC) member Taranjit Singh Tony, who defeated BJP leader and former minister Sham Choudhary in recent elections, authorities said. When the demonstration started at the Bana Singh Stadium in Mia Sahib, police blocked the main road and then detained Tony and some of his supporters when they insisted on moving towards Satwari on the Jammu airport road according to their schedule, officials said. However, they were later released and the demonstration ended peacefully.

(With contributions from the agency)

