Covid-19: India registers 15,144 new cases | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case count increased to 1,05,57,985 with 15,144 new cases in one day, while 1,01,96,885 people have recovered so far, leading the rate to national recovery to 96.58 percent, according to the Union. data from the health ministry updated on Sunday.

There are 2,08,826 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, representing 1.98 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

The total number of cases of coronavirus amounted to 1,05,57,985 and the death toll rose to 1,52,274 with the new coronavirus virus claiming 181 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the updated data showed at 8 a.m. .

The fatality rate for Covid-19 stood at 1.44 percent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 18,65,44,868 samples have been analyzed as of January 16 and 7,79,377 samples have been analyzed on Saturday.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went from 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 181 most recent deaths include 52 from Maharashtra, 27 from Kerala, 15 from West Bengal, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, six each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The total of 152,274 deaths reported so far in the country include 50,388 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,257 from Tamil Nadu, 12,162 from Karnataka, 10,738 from Delhi, 10,041 from West Bengal, 8,570 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,139 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,499 from Punjab and 4363 from Gujarat.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR),” the ministry said on its website, adding that the state distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

