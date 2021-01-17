Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president’s vehicle | India News

India Top Headlines

SIPAHIJALA: The President of the Tripura Congress, Pijush Kanti Bis, was admitted to the hospital after his vehicle was attacked Sunday morning.Congressional leader Ripun Bora accused the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the attack. “BJP unleashes his thugs to carry out a murderous attack on Tripura Pradesh Congressional Committee (TPCC) chairman Pijush Biswas. Around 100 thugs attacked his car with iron bars in the presence of the police. urgency to hospital, “he tweeted.

“The opposition can’t even walk safely in the country now?” added.

Congress has called for a 12-hour Bandh in the state on Monday to protest the attack.