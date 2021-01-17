India Top Headlines

Co-WIN App Hooks States and Forces Vaccine Campaign to Disconnect | India News

NEW DELHI: A day after India implemented what purports to be the world’s largest mass Covid-19 vaccination program, random glitches in the Co-WIN application on Sunday forced several states to reschedule their sessions or temporarily disconnect the process at the cost of operational efficiency.

Maharashtra, which had decided on the first day to postpone its second round of vaccination until issues were resolved, announced Sunday night that the technical issue at Co-WIN had been fixed for the program to resume statewide on Tuesday. . Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier that day that four consecutive vaccination sessions could be carried out.

“In a video conference with the Union health minister on Saturday night to give his opinion on the first day of vaccination, Maharashtra and other states had raised the problem of the Co-WIN malfunction. Since the Center has made it mandatory for the entire process to be online, the unit cannot be resumed unless the problems with the application are corrected, ”said Tope.

But in both Punjab and Karnataka, vaccination continued with mostly manual data entry, even as communication problems led to confusion and kept many of those on the arm injection list away. A senior official in Chandigarh said the Center had allowed the Punjab government to manually maintain vaccination data for now and then feed the information to the central server. The state government decided that the 59 designated centers would individually contact the 100 registered frontline health workers for vaccination on Monday to avoid any communication gaps.

“When the health department tried to send confirmation text messages to those registered for vaccination on Monday, the central server was simultaneously sending messages to the mobile phones of those who could not be vaccinated on Saturday,” the official said. In Karnataka, none of the 13,408 people vaccinated on Saturday received the digital certificate that the Co-WIN application must send. Also, as in Punjab and elsewhere, several health workers received no text messages on Friday confirming their place in the queue. As a result, they did not appear. “This failure was one of the main reasons, besides hesitation, for the low numbers,” said an official.

The vaccination process involves creating sites and uploading recipient data through the app. Registered healthcare workers receive a message one day before the vaccination appointment. Those who submit Aadhaar numbers also get a beneficiary reference number.

Identity verification teams at the sites must verify the ID cards and authenticate them to the portal. After the injection, Co-WIN sends another message indicating that the vaccination was successful, followed by a certificate that includes a QR code. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said: “This is a huge exercise and teething problems were expected. All problems are being examined and everything will be resolved on Monday. ”

