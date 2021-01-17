India Top Headlines

‘China’s stock reaction to border infrastructure boost’ | India News

NEW DELHI: In a lengthy MEA advisory committee meeting on Friday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla answered questions about India’s strategy in China saying that Chinese actions seemed like a reaction to an impulse to border infrastructure post-2014, after Congressman Rahul Gandhi called for a clear strategy to address global challenges.

Rahul led the opposition’s impeachment against the government, demanding a “clear and concrete” strategy rather than a “laundry list” of the government’s achievements during the three-and-a-half-hour meeting where, sources said, Jaishankar answered questions. for over a couple of hours and Shringla gave a detailed presentation. Jaishankar said China’s actions of sudden military surge in eastern Ladakh had undermined the peace. The government’s strategy at present was to maintain the military line in the border areas and to support the armed forces in their efforts. He stressed that the real problem with China was the rapid growth of India’s border infrastructure efforts, adding that this had been slow until 2014 (when UPA ceded power to NDA). Since then, the government had tripled the infrastructure budget and quadrupled the pace of implementation, the minister said, according to sources.

Gandhi questioned whether the government had a strategy that could “be summed up in three sentences.” More specifically, he asked, what would India do to counteract a situation in which the Chinese strategy shifts from the maritime to the terrestrial, where the ancient Silk Road is transformed into a land route linking China with Europe (BRI) and through Pakistan (CPEC)? to the Gulf to diminish the centrality of India. He also asked if India had a strategy for dealing with a more “bipolar” world (read the United States versus China). Jaishankar responded that India’s strategy on BRI and connectivity had been clarified at the first BRI Forum in 2017. India’s position has now been echoed by many other countries in the world, he said. India, he added, is working to create a more multipolar world, of which the first step would be to create a multipolar Asia. Rahul said he wanted the minutes to be distributed in advance. Jaishankar said that in previous years the minutes used to circulate, but Pranab Mukherjee stopped the practice when he was foreign minister, for security reasons.

