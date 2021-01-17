India Top Headlines

British Prime Minister Johnson Invites Prime Minister Modi to G7 Summit | India News

NEW DELHI: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in person at the G7 summit to be held in the Cornwall region from June 11-13.

Johnson is expected to visit India before the G7 summit. He canceled his planned trip to be the main guest at this year’s Republic Day parade due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Britain.

Boris Johnson says he wants to use the British G7 presidency to forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the Covid-19 crisis in a sustainable way and in favor of free trade.

“The coronavirus is without a doubt the most destructive force that we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order that we have experienced,” he said in a statement. “It is right that we address the challenge of rebuilding better by coming together in a spirit of openness to create a better future.”

The Carbis Bay resort will host the annual G-7 meeting of leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union starting June 11.

Besides India, the UK has also invited leaders from Australia and South Korea amid talks about expanding the group to include the three countries as well.

Last year’s G7 meeting was canceled due to the pandemic, meaning the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Italy, Japan, the European Union, and Canada have not met in person since the meeting of 2019 in Biarritz, France.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper said the British government hoped the event would be the occasion for US President-elect Joe Biden’s first trip to Europe after he took office on January 20.

(With contributions from the agency)

Reference page