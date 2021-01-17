BJP to organize ‘Paribartan Yatras’ in Bengal ahead of assembly elections | India News
KOLKATA: With its sights set on the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal in the coming months, the BJP is ready to eliminate ‘Paribartan Yatras’ across the state, a senior party leader said on Sunday.
BJP state chair Dilip Ghosh told a press meeting here that yatras with a message of ‘paribartan’ (change) will be held in different areas to strengthen the party’s connection to the people ahead of the elections. .
Elections to the 294-member state assembly must be held between April and May.
“We wanted to put out a similar ‘Jan Sampark Abhijan’ across the state two and a half years ago, but the administration did not allow it. This time, before the elections, our ‘Paribartan Yatras’ will strengthen the BJP’s ties with the people of Bengal. ., who are angry with the corrupt Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, “Ghosh said.
A senior party leader said the rallies will be held in five zones, each led by a central Saffron party leader.
Speaking to reporters after one-day deliberations among state party leaders on future strategy to fight the ballot box, Ghosh said, booth committees will be formed everywhere by Jan.31.
“Our goal is to strengthen organizations at the booth level,” he said.
Among others, BJP Bengal carer Kailash Vijayvargiya, leaders Babul Supriyo and Kolkata observer Sovan Chatterjee attended the organizational meeting.
BJP State Secretary General Sayantan Basu said party workers will approach every home to campaign for ‘Aar Noy Annyay’ (misdeeds will no longer be accepted) before the polls.
When asked about the appointment of TMC MP Satabdi Roy as vice chair of the state unit of the ruling Trinamool Congress shortly after she voiced her complaints about the state of affairs in the party, Ghosh said: “with the leaders who have defected from the party, the TMC is frantically trying to please dissidents by offering them publications. ”
Faced with disintegration and the “civil war within itself”, the TMC is “desperately” bringing up the names of icons such as Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda attack the BJP from time to time and press the issue of Bengali heritage, Ghosh said.
On the talks to share seats between the Left Front and Congress, the BJP leader said that “everyone knows what happened to the alliance of shared seats between them in the 2016 assembly elections. How many seats had they won? Even in 2019, Lok Sabha polled the left and Congress couldn’t make much of a dent. The two parties have been reduced to non-virtual entities here. ”
During the 2016 assembly elections, the two parties formed an alliance and won 76 seats.
However, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties had fought separately and while Congress won two seats, the Left Front, which ruled the state from 1977 to 2011, was left blank.
TMC leaders have asked Congress and the left to join the battle against the BJP because “they are afraid to face us alone. With such antics they are only exposing themselves to the people of the state,” he said.
When asked about the comments of TMC strongman in Birbhum Anubrata Mondal to “hit the BJP and throw it over the borders (thengiye paypar)”, said Ghosh, “the people of Birbhum will give an adequate response to Mondal.”
BJP leaders claimed that around 200 TMC workers from the South 24 Parganas district joined the saffron festival on Sunday.
